Ukrainian Foreign Minister visits China, says Russia is not yet ready to negotiate in good faith

In China, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has held talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, where Kuleba told him that Ukraine is ready to negotiate with Russia, but there is no such readiness on the Russian side.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Quote: "Dmytro Kuleba restated Ukraine's established position that it is ready to engage the Russian side in the negotiation process at a certain stage, when Russia is ready to negotiate in good faith, but emphasised that no such readiness is currently observed on the Russian side."

Details: Kuleba met with Wang Yi on July 24 in Guangzhou.

The main topic of discussion was the search for ways to stop Russian aggression and China’s possible role in achieving peace: "I am convinced that a just peace in Ukraine is in China’s strategic interests, and China’s role as a global force for peace is important."

Kuleba stated that "Russian aggression has destroyed peace and slowed down development, and each new day of war entails new violations of humanity and further erosion of justice. Therefore, it is necessary to end the war against Ukraine, restore peace and accelerate the restoration of our country."

He also told Wang Yi about the results of the peace summit in Switzerland.

Kuleba also reiterated that Ukraine has recently started negotiations on joining the European Union.

