Russians kill two and injure four residents of Donetsk Oblast during day
Friday, 26 July 2024, 09:25
Two people have been killed in Toretsk and Illinka and four more injured in the oblast as a result of a Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast on 25 July.
Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook
Quote: "Russia is killing civilians! On 25 July, Russians killed two residents of Donetsk Oblast in Toretsk and Illinka. Another four people were injured in the oblast over the day."
Details: It is noted that the number of casualties from the Russian attack in Donetsk Oblast is given without taking Mariupol and Volnovakha into account.
Background:
- Anastasiia Miedviedieva, spokeswoman for the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office, told Suspilne.Donbas (a local branch of Ukraine's public broadcaster) on 25 July that the Russians had dropped a guided aerial bomb on Illinka, killing a woman.
