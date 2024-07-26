Russians kill two and injure four residents of Donetsk Oblast during day

Two people have been killed in Toretsk and Illinka and four more injured in the oblast as a result of a Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast on 25 July.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook

Quote: "Russia is killing civilians! On 25 July, Russians killed two residents of Donetsk Oblast in Toretsk and Illinka. Another four people were injured in the oblast over the day."

Details: It is noted that the number of casualties from the Russian attack in Donetsk Oblast is given without taking Mariupol and Volnovakha into account.

Anastasiia Miedviedieva, spokeswoman for the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office, told Suspilne.Donbas (a local branch of Ukraine's public broadcaster) on 25 July that the Russians had dropped a guided aerial bomb on Illinka, killing a woman.

