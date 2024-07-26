All Sections
Russians kill two and injure four residents of Donetsk Oblast during day

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 26 July 2024, 09:25
Aftermath of Russian attack. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Two people have been killed in Toretsk and Illinka and four more injured in the oblast as a result of a Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast on 25 July.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook

Quote: "Russia is killing civilians! On 25 July, Russians killed two residents of Donetsk Oblast in Toretsk and Illinka. Another four people were injured in the oblast over the day."

Details: It is noted that the number of casualties from the Russian attack in Donetsk Oblast is given without taking Mariupol and Volnovakha into account.

Background:

  • Anastasiia Miedviedieva, spokeswoman for the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office, told Suspilne.Donbas (a local branch of Ukraine's public broadcaster) on 25 July that the Russians had dropped a guided aerial bomb on Illinka, killing a woman.

