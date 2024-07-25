Russians drop guided aerial bomb on Illinka in Donetsk Oblast, killing one woman

On 25 July, Russian soldiers dropped a guided aerial bomb on Illinka in Donetsk Oblast, killing a woman.

Source: Anastasiia Miedviedieva, spokeswoman for Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office, in a comment to Suspilne.Donbas

Quote: "At 11:30, there was an attack. As a result of the strike, a 66-year-old woman sustained fatal wounds at her place of residence."

Details: Law enforcers launched a pre-trial investigation under Art. 438.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, a violation of the laws and customs of war.

