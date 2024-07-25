All Sections
31st Brigade soldiers escape encirclement near Prohres

Yevhen KizilovThursday, 25 July 2024, 16:03
The situation near Prohres. Screenshot: DeepState

Soldiers of the 31st Separate Mechanised Brigade managed to escape from a Russian encirclement north of the village of Prohres in Donetsk Oblast on the night of 24-25 July.

Source: DeepState military analytical outlet

Details: It is reported that it was an extremely dynamic and tense day on 24 July north of Prohres.

Quote: "Around 14:00, as predicted, a number of observation posts of the 1st and 3rd battalions were completely encircled. The brigade commander did not give the order to break through, so the personnel in the area faced the fact that the guys would break through with a fight."

Details: DeepState noted that with the help of coordinated actions of artillery, aerial reconnaissance and adjacent forces, as well as under the control of officers on the ground, the men from the 1st and 3rd battalions were able to break out of the encirclement "in full force".

Quote: "It was a very nerve-wracking and difficult operation. A delay of even a couple of hours could have led to a second ring of encirclement. There is no need to explain how many newsworthy events Russian propaganda would have received.

The most important thing is that the soldiers are alive and continue to hold back the enemy. The 31st and 47th Brigades remain the main pillars of defence in that area. Of course, not without the help of seconded units, which are quite numerous."

Update: Maryna Bezverkha, press officer of the 31st Brigade, also confirmed their withdrawal from the encirclement in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda. 

Quote: "The guys withdrew without losses, under the command of battalion commanders and the company commander."

Background:

  • The Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group reported that they were trying to drive the Russians out of the village of Prohres on the Pokrovsk front.
  • On 20 July, according to DeepState, the Russians occupied the village of Prohres. 

war
Russians drop bomb on Kindiika in Kherson Oblast, injuring a couple
Ukraine's Energy Ministry continues to insist nuclear plant accident is Russian propaganda fake
"They travel to front line and give paw": how combat cats Mavik and Leo amuse border guards – photos, video
