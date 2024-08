In the most recent update of the DeepState map, military analysts have said that Russian forces had captured the town of Vovche in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: DeepState map

Quote from DeepState: "[Russian forces] have captured Vovche and advanced in Yasnoborodivka and Krasnohorivka, as well as in the vicinity of Dibrova and Zhelanne."

