Russians attack ambulance in Kherson Oblast, injuring driver

The Russians attacked an ambulance car with a drone in the city of Beryslav in Kherson Oblast on the morning of 27 July, injuring the driver.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: A 42-year-old driver has suffered a blast injury and leg wounds. He has been hospitalised.

During Friday and at night, Russian forces hit a critical infrastructure facility and a sports complex. They also struck residential areas in various settlements in the oblast, including an apartment building and three private houses. Car washes, a garage, buses, an ambulance and cars had also been damaged.

Eight people had been injured due to Russian aggression.

Several settlements, including Burhunka, Osokorivka, Mykilske, Poniativka, Lvove, Beryslav, Sadove, Odradokamianka, Fedorivka, Tiahynka, Prydniprovske, Zelenivka, Antonivka, Chornobaivka, Novooleksandrivka, Osokorivka and Dniprovske and the city of Kherson, came under Russian fire and airstrikes.

