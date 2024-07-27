3 helicopters burned due to sabotage activities in Russia – video

Three Russian helicopters were struck as a result of sabotage activities on Russian territory.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources in Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU); DIU’s press office

Details: On 24 July 2024, at the Kryazh airfield in Samara, a military multipurpose Mi-8 helicopter was destroyed by fire.

A few days earlier, on 21 July, two more Russian helicopters were damaged by fire in the settlement of Tomilino near Moscow – an attack Mi-28 and a multipurpose Ka-226.





The two helicopters were located at the Russian National Helicopter Centre, named after Mil and Kamov. This military aircraft facility is involved in the development, production, and repair of helicopters.

The destroyed and damaged Russian helicopters were used by Russia in the war against Ukraine, DIU said.

The official statement does not specify the cause of the incidents, but according to a source from UP, Ukrainian intelligence agents are behind the operation.

The site where the helicopter was likely damaged is marked in red. A shelter (supposedly) is marked in green. Press to enlarge

Screenshots: Local residents chatting about the explosions on Telegram press to enlarge

