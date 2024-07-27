All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

3 helicopters burned due to sabotage activities in Russia – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOSaturday, 27 July 2024, 16:46
3 helicopters burned due to sabotage activities in Russia – video
Mi-8 helicopter. Stock photo: Getty Images

Three Russian helicopters were struck as a result of sabotage activities on Russian territory.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources in Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU); DIU’s press office

Details: On 24 July 2024, at the Kryazh airfield in Samara, a military multipurpose Mi-8 helicopter was destroyed by fire. 

Advertisement:

A few days earlier, on 21 July, two more Russian helicopters were damaged by fire in the settlement of Tomilino near Moscow – an attack Mi-28 and a multipurpose Ka-226.


The two helicopters were located at the Russian National Helicopter Centre, named after Mil and Kamov. This military aircraft facility is involved in the development, production, and repair of helicopters.

Advertisement:

The destroyed and damaged Russian helicopters were used by Russia in the war against Ukraine, DIU said.

The official statement does not specify the cause of the incidents, but according to a source from UP, Ukrainian intelligence agents are behind the operation.

 
The site where the helicopter was likely damaged is marked in red. A shelter (supposedly) is marked in green.
Press to enlarge
 
Screenshots: Local residents chatting about the explosions on Telegram
press to enlarge

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: warRussia
Advertisement:

Navalny was to be exchanged as part of deal with Russia – White House

White House officially confirms prisoner swap with Russia

updatedTürkiye confirms exchange of 26 prisoners between Russia and West

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces stop Russian breakthrough on Toretsk front – video

Zelenskyy: Russia will no longer attempt to capture Kharkiv; they have new priority

Serhii Kulish wins silver for Ukraine at 2024 Olympics

All News
war
First cohort of pilots complete training at European F-16 training centre
Russian forces shell Kharkiv Oblast village, killing woman
Czech defence minister visits Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
22:13
US sees no link between prisoner exchange talks and war in Ukraine
21:42
Navalny was to be exchanged as part of deal with Russia – White House
21:27
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to negotiate security agreement with another European country
20:25
Sisters Kichenok from Ukraine lose in Olympics women's doubles tennis quarterfinals
19:46
Zelenskyy says government reshuffle in the works
19:03
White House officially confirms prisoner swap with Russia
18:55
Wall Street Journal confirms journalist Evan Gershkovich released from prison in Russia
18:51
Ukrainian delegation discusses ratification of free trade agreement in Türkiye
18:11
Kremlin comments on idea of Russia's participation in second Peace Summit and possibility of negotiations
17:58
updatedTürkiye confirms exchange of 26 prisoners between Russia and West
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: