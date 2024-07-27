First cohort of pilots complete training at European F-16 training centre

The first cohort of pilots have completed their training at the European F-16 Training Centre (EFTC) in Romania.

Details: Romanian pilots were the first to graduate from the training centre; they were deemed combat-ready and can now be deployed.

The Netherlands played an important role in the creation of the EFTC and provided a total of 18 F-16 aircraft.

During the training, the pilots practised various scenarios, flying missions in the dark and training alongside pilots from NATO member states. During the training, they only flew in NATO airspace.

"NATO’s strength lies in cooperation. The European F-16 Training Centre is a good example of this. We have a unique way of working at the EFTC in collaboration with Lockheed Martin and Romania. Successful Romanian pilots can now be deployed to ensure the safety of NATO airspace. They will therefore strengthen our security and the Alliance’s defence capabilities," said Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans.

In the long term, Ukrainian pilots will also be trained to operate F-16 fighter jets at the centre. "I am looking forward to the moment when the first Ukrainian pilots will be trained here. Ukraine has a great need to strengthen its air defence," Brekelmans said.

In addition to the F-16s designed for the training centre, the Netherlands is also donating 24 aircraft to Ukraine. Along with Denmark and the United States, the Netherlands is leading the European effort to provide Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets.

Background:

On 2 July, Dutch Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren announced that permission has been granted to export 24 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

On 10 July, the Norwegian government said it decided to provide Ukraine with six F-16 fighter jets, the first of which will be delivered in 2024.

