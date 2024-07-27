Russians strike apartment building in Kherson, killing woman
Saturday, 27 July 2024, 22:31
Russian troops attacked the Korabelnyi district of the city of Kherson, killing a 64-year-old woman on Saturday evening.
Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, the Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, and Roman Mrochko, the Head of Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote from Prokudin: "The Russian army attacked the Korabelnyi district of Kherson an hour ago. A projectile hit a multi-storey building. Unfortunately, a 64-year-old woman received fatal injuries."
Details: Mrochko clarified that the Russians opened fire from the temporarily occupied left (eastern) bank of Kherson after 21:00.
The deceased woman was on the balcony at the time of the Russian attack.
