All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians hit Kherson overnight, killing elderly woman

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 24 July 2024, 07:47
Russians hit Kherson overnight, killing elderly woman
Aftermath of Russian attacks on Kherson. Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram

An elderly woman was killed as a result of a Russian strike on Kherson on the night of 23-24 July; the body of a local resident was found under the rubble.

Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Mrochko: "At night, the Russian army attacked the Dniprovskyi district of the city. As a result of this attack, a woman, 77, was killed. The body was uncovered from the rubble by rescue workers."

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Khersonwarcasualties
Advertisement:

Ukraine to prepare action plan for peace by end of November – Zelenskyy

Polish Foreign Ministry offers Hungary to leave EU and NATO after Orbán's claims

Russia attacked 145 Ukrainian infrastructure facilities on Saturday

Ukraine's Air Force downed 1 Russian missile and 7 out of 8 Shahed drones overnight

Iran and North Korea provide Russia with lethal aid for its war in Ukraine – ISW

Over 75% of wounded servicemen return to service – Ukraine's Ministry of Defence

All News
Kherson
Man, 69, injured in Russian drone attack on Kindiika in Kherson Oblast
Kherson resident injured in Russian drone attack
Kherson resident killed in Russian strike at night
RECENT NEWS
18:52
Ukraine to prepare action plan for peace by end of November – Zelenskyy
18:30
Russians target mine in Donetsk Oblast twice in past two days
18:10
Polish Foreign Ministry offers Hungary to leave EU and NATO after Orbán's claims
18:08
Dream debut: Ukrainian tennis player Kostiuk confidently defeats New Zealand's Sun at 2024 Olympics
16:27
Russians drop explosives on Kherson, wounding 2 people
16:01
Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina confidently starts her performance in 2024 Olympics
15:55
Wagner-associated propagandist killed in Mali
15:38
Ukraine's defence forces target oil depot in Russian Kursk Oblast – Ukraine's General Staff
15:09
Russians strike apartment buildings in Nikopol, wounding 8 civilians, including 2 children – photo
15:05
Ukrainian tennis player withdraws from 2024 Olympic Games
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: