Russians hit Kherson overnight, killing elderly woman

Aftermath of Russian attacks on Kherson. Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram

An elderly woman was killed as a result of a Russian strike on Kherson on the night of 23-24 July; the body of a local resident was found under the rubble.

Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Mrochko: "At night, the Russian army attacked the Dniprovskyi district of the city. As a result of this attack, a woman, 77, was killed. The body was uncovered from the rubble by rescue workers."

