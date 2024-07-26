All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians drop explosives on people near store in Kherson

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 26 July 2024, 14:34
Russians drop explosives on people near store in Kherson
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Russians dropped explosives from a drone on people standing near a store in Kherson on 26 July. As a result of the attack, five Kherson residents have been injured.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration

Details: Men aged 64, 66, 55, and 63, as well as a 66-year-old woman, sustained blast injuries and shrapnel wounds. The Russians dropped explosives on people while they were near a store on the street. 

Advertisement:

All of them were transported to medical facilities by emergency services in a moderate condition. They are receiving the necessary medical care.

Quote from Mrochko: "‘The men, aged 64 and 66, and the 66-year-old woman have blast injuries and shrapnel wounds. They are receiving the necessary medical care. 

The 55-year-old man sustained explosive and closed craniocerebral traumas, a concussion, and shrapnel injuries to the face. The 63-year-old man sustained blast trauma and shrapnel injuries to the abdomen."

Advertisement:

Background: On the morning of 25 July, the Russian military attacked Kindiika in Kherson Oblast with a drone, killing a 51-year-old resident.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Khersondrones
Advertisement:

Navalny was to be exchanged as part of deal with Russia – White House

White House officially confirms prisoner swap with Russia

updatedTürkiye confirms exchange of 26 prisoners between Russia and West

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces stop Russian breakthrough on Toretsk front – video

Zelenskyy: Russia will no longer attempt to capture Kharkiv; they have new priority

Serhii Kulish wins silver for Ukraine at 2024 Olympics

All News
Kherson
Russians strike Kherson, injuring local woman
Russians hit Kherson overnight, killing elderly woman
Man, 69, injured in Russian drone attack on Kindiika in Kherson Oblast
RECENT NEWS
22:13
US sees no link between prisoner exchange talks and war in Ukraine
21:42
Navalny was to be exchanged as part of deal with Russia – White House
21:27
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to negotiate security agreement with another European country
20:25
Sisters Kichenok from Ukraine lose in Olympics women's doubles tennis quarterfinals
19:46
Zelenskyy says government reshuffle in the works
19:03
White House officially confirms prisoner swap with Russia
18:55
Wall Street Journal confirms journalist Evan Gershkovich released from prison in Russia
18:51
Ukrainian delegation discusses ratification of free trade agreement in Türkiye
18:11
Kremlin comments on idea of Russia's participation in second Peace Summit and possibility of negotiations
17:58
updatedTürkiye confirms exchange of 26 prisoners between Russia and West
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: