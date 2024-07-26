Russians drop explosives on people near store in Kherson

The Russians dropped explosives from a drone on people standing near a store in Kherson on 26 July. As a result of the attack, five Kherson residents have been injured.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration

Details: Men aged 64, 66, 55, and 63, as well as a 66-year-old woman, sustained blast injuries and shrapnel wounds. The Russians dropped explosives on people while they were near a store on the street.

All of them were transported to medical facilities by emergency services in a moderate condition. They are receiving the necessary medical care.

Quote from Mrochko: "‘The men, aged 64 and 66, and the 66-year-old woman have blast injuries and shrapnel wounds. They are receiving the necessary medical care.

The 55-year-old man sustained explosive and closed craniocerebral traumas, a concussion, and shrapnel injuries to the face. The 63-year-old man sustained blast trauma and shrapnel injuries to the abdomen."

Background: On the morning of 25 July, the Russian military attacked Kindiika in Kherson Oblast with a drone, killing a 51-year-old resident.

