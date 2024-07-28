The Russian offensive on New-York in Donetsk Oblast. Screeshot: DeepState map

DeepState analysts have updated the map, noting that fighting continues near Urozhaine and New-York in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: DeepState map

Quote: "The enemy advanced near Vodiane, Umanske, Novoselivka Persha, Zhelanne, Vesele and Krasnohorivka. Fighting continues near Urozhaine and New-York."

Background: DeepState reported earlier that the Russians captured Vovche in Donetsk Oblast.

