Fighting continues near Urozhaine and New-York in Donetsk Oblast
Sunday, 28 July 2024, 00:12
DeepState analysts have updated the map, noting that fighting continues near Urozhaine and New-York in Donetsk Oblast.
Source: DeepState map
Quote: "The enemy advanced near Vodiane, Umanske, Novoselivka Persha, Zhelanne, Vesele and Krasnohorivka. Fighting continues near Urozhaine and New-York."
Background: DeepState reported earlier that the Russians captured Vovche in Donetsk Oblast.
