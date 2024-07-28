Russians kill 5 people and injure 15 more in Donetsk Oblast

The Russian troops killed five civilians in Donetsk Oblast on Saturday.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: The Russians killed five residents of Donetsk Oblast on 27 July: three in Ivanivka, one in Kostiantynivka and one Toretsk.

Another 15 people were injured in the oblast over the day.

These included: four people in Kurakhove two in Katerynivka, two in Lyman, two in Kostiantynivka, and one each in Toretsk - 1, Ridkodub, Myrnohrad and Novohrodivka.

The total number of people killed by Russia in Donetsk Oblast increased to 2,110, except for Mariupol and Volnovakha – the data from certain major cities that are currently occupied cannot be taken into account.

