Russia attacks Kurakhove and Myrnohrad: 5 civilians wounded, including 11-year-old child

Five civilians have been injured, including an 11-year-old child, as a result of Russian airstrikes on Kurakhove and Myrnohrad in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: On 27 July, the Russian army conducted three airstrikes on Kurakhove. Four civilians were injured as a result of the attack with guided bombs, likely KAB-250, on the central part of the city.

Three women, aged 19, 40, and 58 and a 50-year-old man, who were in a residential neighbourhood, were taken to hospital with multiple shrapnel wounds. All of them were provided with qualified medical care.

In addition, the Russians attacked the town of Myrnohrad, presumably with FAB-500 with UMPC (unified planning and correction module). An 11-year-old girl who was in the yard of a household was wounded by the munitions. The child was diagnosed with a blast injury and a cut wound on the forearm.

In the settlements, apartment residential buildings and houses, educational institutions, a car and a transformer substation were damaged.

