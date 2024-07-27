All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia attacks Kurakhove and Myrnohrad: 5 civilians wounded, including 11-year-old child

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOSaturday, 27 July 2024, 14:44
Russia attacks Kurakhove and Myrnohrad: 5 civilians wounded, including 11-year-old child
Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Five civilians have been injured, including an 11-year-old child, as a result of Russian airstrikes on Kurakhove and Myrnohrad in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: On 27 July, the Russian army conducted three airstrikes on Kurakhove. Four civilians were injured as a result of the attack with guided bombs, likely KAB-250, on the central part of the city.

Advertisement:

Three women, aged 19, 40, and 58 and a 50-year-old man, who were in a residential neighbourhood, were taken to hospital with multiple shrapnel wounds. All of them were provided with qualified medical care.

In addition, the Russians attacked the town of Myrnohrad, presumably with FAB-500 with UMPC (unified planning and correction module). An 11-year-old girl who was in the yard of a household was wounded by the munitions. The child was diagnosed with a blast injury and a cut wound on the forearm.

In the settlements, apartment residential buildings and houses, educational institutions, a car and a transformer substation were damaged.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk OblastwarProsecutor's Office
Advertisement:

Navalny was to be exchanged as part of deal with Russia – White House

White House officially confirms prisoner swap with Russia

updatedTürkiye confirms exchange of 26 prisoners between Russia and West

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces stop Russian breakthrough on Toretsk front – video

Zelenskyy: Russia will no longer attempt to capture Kharkiv; they have new priority

Serhii Kulish wins silver for Ukraine at 2024 Olympics

All News
Donetsk Oblast
Fire breaks out in Donetsk Oblast after Russian attacks on mine with 86 miners
Russian forces capture Vovche in Donetsk Oblast
Zelenskyy: Situation on Pokrovsk front is difficult, positions must be strengthened
RECENT NEWS
22:13
US sees no link between prisoner exchange talks and war in Ukraine
21:42
Navalny was to be exchanged as part of deal with Russia – White House
21:27
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to negotiate security agreement with another European country
20:25
Sisters Kichenok from Ukraine lose in Olympics women's doubles tennis quarterfinals
19:46
Zelenskyy says government reshuffle in the works
19:03
White House officially confirms prisoner swap with Russia
18:55
Wall Street Journal confirms journalist Evan Gershkovich released from prison in Russia
18:51
Ukrainian delegation discusses ratification of free trade agreement in Türkiye
18:11
Kremlin comments on idea of Russia's participation in second Peace Summit and possibility of negotiations
17:58
updatedTürkiye confirms exchange of 26 prisoners between Russia and West
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: