Russia loses over 1,000 soldiers and 25 tanks in one day

Russia has lost 1,060 soldiers, 46 artillery systems, 38 armoured combat vehicles and 25 tanks.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 30 July 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 577,060 (+1,060) military personnel;

8,381 (+25) tanks;

16,141 (+38) armoured combat vehicles;

16,056 (+46) artillery systems;

1,130 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;

906 (+0) air defence systems;

363 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

326 (+0) helicopters;

12,832 (+27) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,406 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

21,687 (+53) vehicles and tankers;

2,696 (+6) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

