Russia loses over 1,000 soldiers and 25 tanks in one day
Tuesday, 30 July 2024, 07:54
Russia has lost 1,060 soldiers, 46 artillery systems, 38 armoured combat vehicles and 25 tanks.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 30 July 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- approximately 577,060 (+1,060) military personnel;
- 8,381 (+25) tanks;
- 16,141 (+38) armoured combat vehicles;
- 16,056 (+46) artillery systems;
- 1,130 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 906 (+0) air defence systems;
- 363 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 326 (+0) helicopters;
- 12,832 (+27) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,406 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 21,687 (+53) vehicles and tankers;
- 2,696 (+6) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
Support UP or become our patron!