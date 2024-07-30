All Sections
Russia loses over 1,000 soldiers and 25 tanks in one day

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 30 July 2024, 07:54
Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russia has lost 1,060 soldiers, 46 artillery systems, 38 armoured combat vehicles and 25 tanks.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 30 July 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]: 

  • approximately 577,060 (+1,060) military personnel;
  • 8,381 (+25) tanks;
  • 16,141 (+38) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 16,056 (+46) artillery systems;
  • 1,130 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 906 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 363 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 326 (+0) helicopters;
  • 12,832 (+27) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 2,406 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 21,687 (+53) vehicles and tankers;
  • 2,696 (+6) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Subjects: Russia
