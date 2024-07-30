All Sections
EU says that Hungary has opened doors to Russian spies – FT

Khrystyna Bondarieva , OLEKSANDR SHUMILINTuesday, 30 July 2024, 12:37
Flags of Hungary and the European Union. Photo: Getty Images

Manfred Weber, the head of the European People's Party, has called for the Hungarian decision to ease visa restrictions for Russians and Belarusians to be discussed at the EU leaders' summit in October.

Source: Weber's letter to Charles Michel, the head of the European Council, as reported by the Financial Times

Details: Weber said that Hungary's move would allow unverified Russians to travel freely across much of the EU.

This month, Hungary published details of a new fast-track visa system for citizens of eight countries, including Russia and Belarus, who will be able to enter Hungary without security checks or other restrictions.

Budapest said many of them will be building a nuclear power plant using Russian technology.  

But Weber believes that the need for a new visa system in Hungary is "questionable". He also stressed that it could "create grave loopholes for espionage activities, and potentially allowing large numbers of Russians to enter Hungary with minimal supervision, posing a serious risk to national security".

"This policy could also make it easier for Russians to move around the Schengen [borderless] area, bypassing the restrictions required by EU law," Weber added.

The letter calls on EU leaders "to adopt the most stringent measures to immediately protect the integrity of the [border-free] Schengen area, limit the security risk that has already arisen and prevent member states from taking similar initiatives in the future".

Under EU rules, national governments have the right to decide on legal migration and work permits. People from outside the EU who hold an EU visa can generally move freely within the Schengen area, which covers 29 countries, including Norway and Switzerland. 

Background:

  • Hungary and Russia signed the construction schedule for the Paks II Nuclear Power Plant in November last year. 
  • Paks II is a €12 billion expansion project of the Paks Nuclear Power Plant, led by Russia’s Rosatom and financed mainly by a Russian government loan. 
  • Hungary has also signed an agreement with Belarus to help build a nuclear reactor.

Subjects: EUHungary
