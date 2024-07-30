Russians begin using North Korean self-propelled missile systems against Ukraine – photo

The Russians have started using the North Korean Bulsae-4 long-range self-propelled anti-tank missile system against Ukraine’s defence forces, which can engage targets beyond the line of sight at distances of over 10 km.

Source: Militarnyi, a Ukrainian online military media outlet

Details: Reportedly, there is little precise information about the characteristics of the North Korean weapon, but it is known that the Bulsae-4 launcher consists of a rotating package with eight missile containers mounted on the chassis of the North Korean M-2010 wheeled armoured vehicle with a 6x6 wheel configuration.

Bulsae-4 self-propelled missile system in use by the Russian forces, July 2024. Collage: Militarnyi

The guided missile features large stabilisers and an attack mode that targets the top of armoured vehicles, where the armour is thinnest. The missile is guided using an electro-optical seeker combined with command guidance via a fibre optic cable.

This allows the operator to manually control the missile via video. During flight, the operator can see all terrain features, objects, and navigate around obstacles to hit targets beyond line of sight or even behind cover.

This capability also ensures high accuracy on the first shot at maximum range.

Background: In June, North Korea sent containers that could fit almost 5 million artillery shells to Russia.

