Russians bombard Chornobaivka, Kherson Oblast, wounding a teenage girl and a man

Since the morning of 30 June, Russian forces have been bombarding the village of Chornobaivka, Kherson Oblast, wounding a man, 32, and a teenage girl, 16.

Source: Kherson Oblast State Administration on Telegram

Details: It is reported that the Russians’ artillery fire damaged residential buildings and outbuildings in the settlement.

A man, 32, was injured in the Russian strike; he sustained blast trauma and shrapnel wounds to the chest, abdomen, arms and legs. He was taken to hospital for medical treatment.

Later, the Kherson Oblast State Administration reported that a teenage girl, 16, was injured in the attack as well.

She sustained blast and brain injuries, bruises to the soft tissues of her head, and suffered an acute stress reaction. She went to hospital on her own for medical assistance and was hospitalised.

