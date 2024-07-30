Ukraine's Defence Ministry signs two contracts for almost US$121 million with Ukrainian arms manufacturers

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defence has signed two defence contracts with Ukrainian armament manufacturers for almost 5 billion hryvnias (about US$121 million).

Source: press service of Ukraine’s Defence Ministry

Details: Reportedly, the contracts between the Defence Procurement Agency of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine and the companies of the Ukrainian defence industrial base were signed during a work trip of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Defence Minister Rustem Umierov to different oblasts of Ukraine.

Advertisement:

"This is extremely important for strengthening the defence capability of our state. This way we will buy from and support our own production, facilitating the development of our economy and [defence] industry," Umierov stated.

Background:

The German Rheinmetall concern will build an ammunition production plant in Ukraine. On 24 July 2024 the Rheinmetall company reported that it had received an order from the Ukrainian government to build an ammunition production plant. This joint project with a Ukrainian state company was announced in February 2024.

The order covers the full technical equipment of the plant up until the start of its operation. The construction is expected to start soon and will be finished in several years.

Support UP or become our patron!