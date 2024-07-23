All Sections
Ukraine's defence minister discusses urgency of lifting ban on long-range strikes with US counterpart

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 23 July 2024, 22:57
Rustem Umierov and Lloyd Austin. Stock photo: Umierov on social media

Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umierov has discussed the situation on the battlefield and the urgent needs of Ukrainian soldiers with Lloyd Austin, US Secretary of Defense.

Source: Umierov on X (Twitter)

Quote from Umierov: "Today I had a productive call with my US counterpart Lloyd Austin. We discussed the recent developments on the frontline and urgent battlefield needs. I once again highlighted the importance and urgency of lifting the bans on long-range fires."

Details: Umierov  stressed that Ukraine should have the right to destroy Russian airfields from which fighters bomb Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure.

Subjects: Ministry of DefenceUSARustem Umierov
