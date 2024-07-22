Ukraine's Defence Ministry authorises use of 20 models of buggies, motorcycles and jet skis – photos

Over 20 prototypes of specialised light vehicles intended to manoeuvre over difficult terrain and carry out activities on water were codified and authorised for use by Ukraine's Armed Forces in the first half of 2024, reports Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence.

Details: For contrast, the authority stated that in 2023, the defence forces' armament was restocked with seven models of such vehicles.

The list of codified models includes products from well-known manufacturers of all-terrain light motor vehicles in the United States, Asia and Europe.

The list of new transport includes buggies (compact light automobiles with high cross-country capability), motorcycles with electric motors and internal combustion engines, four- and six-wheeled ATVs, and hexocycles. Jet skis, which are used for water transportation, have also been standardised for the purposes of Ukraine’s forces.

Photo: Armiia Inform

Quote: "The variety of applications for such vehicles on the battlefield is extremely broad. Light all-terrain vehicles are used to transport soldiers and supplies in rough terrain and in the absence of roads; to evacuate the wounded; to provide logistical support to frontline positions; to conduct reconnaissance, and to serve as mobile firing stations."

Reference: According to the Main Directorate for the Maintenance of the Life Cycle of Weapons and Military Equipment, the process of obtaining the NATO nomenclature code for a new kind of weapon and military equipment has been streamlined to 10 days. The samples of domestically produced weaponry and military equipment that have passed codification may be procured using state funds.

