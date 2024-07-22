All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's Defence Ministry authorises use of 20 models of buggies, motorcycles and jet skis – photos

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 22 July 2024, 17:37
Ukraine's Defence Ministry authorises use of 20 models of buggies, motorcycles and jet skis – photos
Photo: Armiia Inform

Over 20 prototypes of specialised light vehicles intended to manoeuvre over difficult terrain and carry out activities on water were codified and authorised for use by Ukraine's Armed Forces in the first half of 2024, reports Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence.

Source: press service of Ukraine’s Defence Ministry 

Details: For contrast, the authority stated that in 2023, the defence forces' armament was restocked with seven models of such vehicles.

Advertisement:

The list of codified models includes products from well-known manufacturers of all-terrain light motor vehicles in the United States, Asia and Europe.

The list of new transport includes buggies (compact light automobiles with high cross-country capability), motorcycles with electric motors and internal combustion engines, four- and six-wheeled ATVs, and hexocycles. Jet skis, which are used for water transportation, have also been standardised for the purposes of Ukraine’s forces. 

 
Photo: Armiia Inform 

Quote: "The variety of applications for such vehicles on the battlefield is extremely broad. Light all-terrain vehicles are used to transport soldiers and supplies in rough terrain and in the absence of roads; to evacuate the wounded; to provide logistical support to frontline positions; to conduct reconnaissance, and to serve as mobile firing stations."

Advertisement:

Reference: According to the Main Directorate for the Maintenance of the Life Cycle of Weapons and Military Equipment, the process of obtaining the NATO nomenclature code for a new kind of weapon and military equipment has been streamlined to 10 days. The samples of domestically produced weaponry and military equipment that have passed codification may be procured using state funds.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: armyMinistry of Defence
Advertisement:

Ukraine to prepare action plan for peace by end of November – Zelenskyy

Polish Foreign Ministry offers Hungary to leave EU and NATO after Orbán's claims

Russia attacked 145 Ukrainian infrastructure facilities on Saturday

Ukraine's Air Force downed 1 Russian missile and 7 out of 8 Shahed drones overnight

Iran and North Korea provide Russia with lethal aid for its war in Ukraine – ISW

Over 75% of wounded servicemen return to service – Ukraine's Ministry of Defence

All News
army
Ukraine's Prosecutor General unveils major special operation: 70 searches, 30 suspects in US$3.73 million military embezzlement – photos
65 combat clashes occur in combat zone, most on Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts – Ukraine's General Staff
Ukraine's Air Assault Forces reveal how initiation into paratroopers takes place – photos
RECENT NEWS
18:52
Ukraine to prepare action plan for peace by end of November – Zelenskyy
18:30
Russians target mine in Donetsk Oblast twice in past two days
18:10
Polish Foreign Ministry offers Hungary to leave EU and NATO after Orbán's claims
18:08
Dream debut: Ukrainian tennis player Kostiuk confidently defeats New Zealand's Sun at 2024 Olympics
16:27
Russians drop explosives on Kherson, wounding 2 people
16:01
Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina confidently starts her performance in 2024 Olympics
15:55
Wagner-associated propagandist killed in Mali
15:38
Ukraine's defence forces target oil depot in Russian Kursk Oblast – Ukraine's General Staff
15:09
Russians strike apartment buildings in Nikopol, wounding 8 civilians, including 2 children – photo
15:05
Ukrainian tennis player withdraws from 2024 Olympic Games
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: