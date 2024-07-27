All Sections
Over 75% of wounded servicemen return to service – Ukraine's Ministry of Defence

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 27 July 2024, 21:11
Over 75% of wounded servicemen return to service – Ukraine's Ministry of Defence
Ukrainian soldiers. Photo: Eldar Sarakhman, Ukrainska Pravda

The Ministry of Defence says more than 75% of wounded soldiers return to service after rehabilitation.

Source: Nataliia Kalmykova, Deputy Defence Minister, at a briefing on the sidelines of the First Annual International Congress on Military Medicine and Mental Health, dubbed A Warrior: Life, Health, Combat Capability, reports Interfax-Ukraine news agency 

Quote from Nataliia Kalmykova: "We have a very high percentage of quality rehabilitation and return to service. This is also noted by our Western partners, those countries that have never had such an experience, such a war as ours. These are over 75% of the wounded [who return to active duty]. They have suffered injuries of varying degrees of severity."

Details: The deputy minister noted that almost every healthcare facility has multidisciplinary teams and rehabilitation programs today.

Quote from Nataliia Kalmykova: "As soon as treatment begins, rehabilitation begins immediately. This is not something that happens later. And rehabilitation is now implemented in all civilian and military institutions."

