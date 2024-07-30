Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief briefs US General Brown on frontline situation and improved air defence

On 30 July, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces, discussed the situation on the battlefield with General Charles Brown, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States.

Source: Syrskyi on Facebook

Quote: "We discussed the current situation on the battlefield. I expressed my gratitude for the tangible improvement in Ukraine's air defence, as well as [US] assistance with guns, ammunition and equipment."

Details: Syrskyi said Ukraine's priorities are to gain air superiority and increase its ability to hit Russian military assets, regardless of their location.

