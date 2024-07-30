All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief briefs US General Brown on frontline situation and improved air defence

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 30 July 2024, 20:39
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief briefs US General Brown on frontline situation and improved air defence
Photo: Syrskyi on Facebook

On 30 July, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces, discussed the situation on the battlefield with General Charles Brown, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States.

Source: Syrskyi on Facebook

Advertisement:

Quote: "We discussed the current situation on the battlefield. I expressed my gratitude for the tangible improvement in Ukraine's air defence, as well as [US] assistance with guns, ammunition and equipment."

Details: Syrskyi said Ukraine's priorities are to gain air superiority and increase its ability to hit Russian military assets, regardless of their location.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: war
Advertisement:

Air-raid warning issued in several oblasts: explosions heard in Kyiv

Ukraine calls Mali's severance of diplomatic relations "short-sighted"

Ukrainian gymnast Illia Kovtun takes silver medal at 2024 Olympics

MEPs want to kick Hungary out of Schengen area after Budapest eased entry for Russians

Ukrainian forces destroy Su-34 and ammunition depot at Russian airfield of Morozovsk – Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Public support for reception of refugees from Ukraine in Latvia has significantly decreased

All News
war
Two strategic fighter jets damaged in attack on Russia's Olenya airfield – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi invited to visit Ukraine
Russians carry out almost half of its assaults on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
RECENT NEWS
23:59
Air-raid warning issued in several oblasts: explosions heard in Kyiv
23:52
Russians used ballistic missiles to attack Kyiv: no damage reported
22:28
Russia asked US to convince Ukraine not to attack it on Russia's Navy Day – media – photo
22:18
Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups are already on outskirts of Toretsk
21:17
Children will be forcibly evacuated from part of Donetsk Oblast
20:58
Two people brought back to Ukraine-controlled territory from occupied Luhansk Oblast
20:28
Three people injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast
20:10
Dry port will be built in Vinnytsia for US$15 million
19:38
It's important for commanders to have direct contact with line of contact – Zelenskyy – video
18:59
"I miss you all": Limp Bizkit's lead singer sends message to his Russian fans
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: