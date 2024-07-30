Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi invited to visit Ukraine

Ukraine has invited China to take part in the interim meetings ahead of the second Peace Summit, which is set to take place in the near future, and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has been invited to visit Ukraine.

Source: Radio Liberty, citing Heorhii Tykhyi, the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, during a press briefing in Kyiv on 30 July

Details: Tykhyii said that Ukraine’s follow-up to the inaugural Peace Summit, which took place in Switzerland this June, was discussed during Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba’s visit to China.

"We have explained, in details, what we’re planning to do ahead of the second summit and invited China to take part in, at the very least, interim discussion which will start soon, just as we invite every peace-loving country that respects the UN Charter to take part in these discussions," Tykhyii said.

He said that China’s decision on participation will be announced by China.

"I can say that they are carefully considering this offer, but that’s where I will stop for now. We won’t make any announcements but will monitor the situation," he added.

According to Tykhyi, Ukraine has also invited Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to come with a visit.

Tykhyi said that the dialogue between Ukraine and China has significantly improved and has been developing since the beginning of 2024. Tykhyi also stressed that "it is very important that Kyiv and Beijing are engaged in direct dialogue, especially on peace."

Quote from Tykhyi: "We extended the invitation and are prepared to welcome Minister Wang Yi in Ukraine, so that he can see, first-hand, the effects of Russian aggression against our country. We are also prepared to host more comprehensive bilateral talks regarding a number of bilateral regional and international issues. And I am certain that the dialogue between Ukraine and China will continue on every level."

