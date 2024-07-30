Russians carry out almost half of its assaults on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

Since the beginning of the day on 30 July the number of Russian attacks in the combat zone in Ukraine has increased to 74, 32 out of which were carried out on the Pokrovsk front.

Source: report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: On the Kharkiv front, four combat clashes occurred. Ukrainian forces repelled three Russian attacks near the city of Vovchansk. Another Russian assault is being repelled.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians tried to improve their tactical positions near the settlements of Novoosynove and Pishchane. As of now two clashes are ongoing.

On the Lyman front, the Russians attacked near the settlements of Makiivka, Nevske, Verkhnokamianske, Pereizne, Vyimka and Serebrianka forest. In total 12 combat clashes have occurred on this front since the beginning of the day, 6 of which are still ongoing.

On the Kramatorsk front, the fight near the town of Chasiv Yar is ongoing. The Russians are trying to advance to the positions of Ukrainian forces. One Russian attack was repelled.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians supported by assault and attack aircraft attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops six times. As of now the fighting is ongoing near the settlements of Pivnichne and New-York.

On the Pokrovsk front the situation remains tense. Heavy fighting is ongoing near the settlements of Zelene Pole, Kalynove, Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Vesele, Serhiivka, Lysychne, Tymofiivka and Yasnobrodivka. So far the Russians have tried to assault Ukrainian positions 32 times.

On the Kurakhove front, one combat clash is ongoing near the settlement of Krasnohorivka. Nine Russian assaults were repelled near the settlements of Paraskoviivka and Kostiantynivka.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians carried out four assault actions in the direction of the settlement of Velyka Novosilka.

On the Orikhiv front, Ukrainian forces repelled one Russian attack. The Russians actively use aircraft to strike the settlements of Omelnyk, Novoandriivka and Novodanylivka.

