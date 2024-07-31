All Sections
Ukraine's air defence downs 6 Shahed drones over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photos

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 31 July 2024, 08:13
An UAV. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine’s air defence forces have destroyed six Shahed-131/136 UAVs over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast during the night of 30-31 July and early morning.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Lysak reported that attacks on the Nikopol district continued into the evening and almost until midnight.

Aftermath of Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 
Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

The Russians targeted Nikopol, Pokrovske and Marhanets hromadas [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.], striking with kamikaze drones and artillery. 

 
Aftermath of Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

A social institution was damaged. One car was destroyed and another was damaged. There were no casualties.

Subjects: Shahed droneDnipropetrovsk Oblastwar
