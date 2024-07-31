Ukraine's air defence downs 6 Shahed drones over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photos

Ukraine’s air defence forces have destroyed six Shahed-131/136 UAVs over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast during the night of 30-31 July and early morning.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Lysak reported that attacks on the Nikopol district continued into the evening and almost until midnight.

Aftermath of Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

The Russians targeted Nikopol, Pokrovske and Marhanets hromadas [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.], striking with kamikaze drones and artillery.

Aftermath of Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

A social institution was damaged. One car was destroyed and another was damaged. There were no casualties.

