Ukraine's air defence downs 6 Shahed drones over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photos
Wednesday, 31 July 2024, 08:13
Ukraine’s air defence forces have destroyed six Shahed-131/136 UAVs over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast during the night of 30-31 July and early morning.
Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Details: Lysak reported that attacks on the Nikopol district continued into the evening and almost until midnight.
The Russians targeted Nikopol, Pokrovske and Marhanets hromadas [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.], striking with kamikaze drones and artillery.
A social institution was damaged. One car was destroyed and another was damaged. There were no casualties.
