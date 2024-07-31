Belarus scrambles fighter jet due to possible threat from Russian Shahed drones

The area of Shahed drones’ entry and the course of movement of one of the Shaheds. Infographic: Belaruski Hajun

Belarusian monitoring channels have recorded the probable entry of Russian Shahed drones into Belarusian territory, where a fighter jet was scrambled due to the threat.

Source: Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet

Quote at 00:08: "According to Belaruski Hajun, a fighter jet of the Belarusian Air Force was scrambled 15 minutes ago from the Baranovichi air base. The flight is likely related to the interception of a Russian Shahed-136/131 UAV."

Advertisement:

Details: Belaruski Hajun also reported that two Mi-8 helicopters of the Belarusian Air Force arrived at the Luninets air base on Tuesday morning, 30 July.

"It is unlikely that their arrival is connected to the expectation of a Russian missile attack on the territory of Ukraine," Belaruski Hajun stated.

Hajun emphasised that Mi-8 and Mi-24 helicopters of the Belarusian Air Force have been on duty almost daily at the Babruysk air base since 15 July. The reason is supposedly to reduce the time they need to reach the border with Ukraine to intercept Russian Shahed drones entering Belarus.

Advertisement:

"The choice of the Babruysk air base is not accidental, as it is the closest to the border," the Belarusian publication added.

Quote: "We have not recorded the arrival of Belarusian Air Force helicopters at the Babruysk air base since 26 July. Perhaps the military no longer sees the threat of new Russian Shahed-136/131 entering Belarus. However, it seems the threat still remains."

Later, Hajun added that several more Shahed drones might have entered Belarus.

Quote: "According to eRadarrua, one of them is moving over the Polesie State Radioecological Reserve toward Chornobyl. Another entry of a Shahed drone into Belarus is also reported by the war_monitor channel."

"Additionally, a fighter jet is currently flying over Belarus, which was scrambled from the Baranovichi air base at around 23:50."

Details: Hajun noted at 00:33 that six Shahed drones were located near the Belarusian border.

Quote: "They are in the northern part of Ukraine’s Chernihiv Oblast and war_monitor suggests that they could also enter Belarus.

The exact number of Shahed drones currently in Belarus is unknown."

Background: A Shahed attack drone entered Belarus at 03:00 and flew over 350 kilometres. A helicopter and a fighter jet were scrambled to intercept it.

Support UP or become our patron!