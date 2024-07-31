All Sections
Bodies of two men killed by explosives found in Kharkiv Oblast – photo

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 31 July 2024, 10:09
Explosion site. Photo: The police of Kharkiv Oblast

The bodies of two 61-year-old men killed by explosives were found in the Kupiansk and Izium districts of Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Police of Kharkiv Oblast on Facebook

Details: Syniehubov reports that the body of a 61-year-old man with traces of blast injuries was found in a garage in the village of Kucherivka in Petropavlivka hromada [an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories].

The body of another 61-year-old man was found in a car near the village of Mala Komyshuvakha of Oskil hromada.

 
Explosion site
Photo: The police of Kharkiv Oblast

The police of Kharkiv Oblast said that, according to the investigative team and bomb disposal experts, it was preliminarily established that the man had stepped on an unidentified explosive device.

The police urged citizens to be as cautious as possible, not approach suspicious objects, move only on asphalt or checked paths, and call 101 (firefighters) or 102 (police) immediately upon finding explosive objects.

