Over 13% of Ukrainian prisoners released to serve in Ukraine's Armed Forces

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINWednesday, 31 July 2024, 11:40
Stock photo

A law allowing certain types of prisoners to sign contracts with the Armed Forces of Ukraine came into force recently. 3,611 prisoners have already taken advantage of the opportunity.

Source: data provided by an independent anti-corruption centre NGL.media

Quote: "The analysis of the court register shows that over the past three months, 3,611 convicts have already taken advantage of this opportunity [release in exchange for military service – ed.]. This is more than 13% of the total number of prisoners in Ukrainian colonies (as of 15 May, there were 27,471 convicts in Ukrainian colonies and prisons, as reported by the Ministry of Justice). The government expects to mobilise at least 4,000 convicts, as stated by Justice Minister Denys Maliuska. This is a full-fledged separate brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine."

Details: The publication points out that the most significant number of prisoners agreeing to serve in the Armed Forces was in the last two weeks of May when the law first came into force.

Quote: "If we analyse the nature of the crimes committed by former prisoners, the vast majority of them were convicted of theft, robbery, assault or serious bodily harm, including those that caused the victim's death. Almost all of them will serve exclusively in shooting positions. Judging by the court rulings, only a few released will serve as medics, cooks or drivers."

Background: On 23 July, Roman Kostenko, Secretary of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukraine’s Parliament) Committee on National Security, Defence, and Intelligence, stated that 3,800 convicts already serve in Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

