Over 4,000 prisoners serve in Ukraine's Armed Forces, some were injured or killed in action

Anhelina Strashkulych, STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 23 July 2024, 15:06
Photo: Getty Images

Roman Kostenko, Secretary of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukraine’s Parliament) Committee on National Security, Defence, and Intelligence, stated that 3,800 convicts already serve in Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

Source: Kostenko in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "There are already 3,800 convicts in the Armed Forces. Most of them have just finished their training. However, several of them have already been wounded or killed."

Details: According to Kostenko, the demand for mobilisation in Ukraine's Armed Forces among convicts has declined because the majority of those who are motivated have already joined the service.

Kostenko believes that the Armed Forces will be able to mobilise approximately 5,000 convicts.

Furthermore, he also believes that it is vital to provide an opportunity for citizens in jail to join the defence forces. In the official’s perspective, this will draw even more people to serve. 

Background:

  • On 8 May, the Verkhovna Rada backed a bill in the second reading that would allow the voluntary mobilisation of certain categories of prisoners.
  • Persons who have committed premeditated murder, rapists, paedophiles, corrupt officials, those convicted of the illegal production, acquisition, distribution or possession of drugs, those who have committed crimes against the foundations of Ukraine's national security, and those who have held a particularly responsible position, including MPs and ministers, would not be able to serve in the Armed Forces.
  • All other prisoners who could potentially be mobilised would be subject to the same condition: they must have no more than three years of their sentence left to serve.

