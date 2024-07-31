Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast resulted in 1 dead and 5 wounded, including children

Russian troops have attacked three districts of Donetsk Oblast, using artillery, aircraft and a drone since the beginning of the day on 31 July, killing a 61-year-old man and wounding five people, including two children.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office on Facebook

Details: It is reported that Russian invaders carried out a shelling of the village of Pivnichne in Bakhmut district. Two residents, a 58-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman, had their legs injured in shelling of one of the streets. They were taken to hospital.

Advertisement:

Moreover, the Novohrodivka hromada came under the fire of Russian troops, where a 61-year-old tractor driver was injured by the Russian drone and died on the way to the hospital in an ambulance.

The Russians dropped an aerial bomb on the private sector of the settlement of Hannivka, Pokrovsk district, at 12:35. They had previously used a KAB-250 unguided aerial bomb with Unified gliding and correction module (UMPK), effectively turning it into a gliding bomb. Two girls aged 3 and 15 were injured. A 38-year-old resident also sustained injuries.

The injured were diagnosed with an open craniocerebral injury, wounds to the head, chest and back. They were taken to hospital. The youngest child is in serious condition.

Advertisement:

Ukrainian prosecutors are recording war crimes committed by the Russian aggressor.

Support UP or become our patron!