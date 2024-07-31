All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Belgium invests €9 million in green energy recovery for Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa

Wednesday, 31 July 2024, 16:10
Belgium invests €9 million in green energy recovery for Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa
Photo: Pavlo Petrov, UNDP in Ukraine

The Belgian government and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have signed a €9 million financing agreement for green energy recovery in Ukraine.

Source: a report by UNDP in Ukraine 

Details: "This investment from Belgium is a crucial step towards revitalizing Ukraine's energy sector and strengthening its resilience. 

Advertisement:

Together, we aim to ensure that the people of Ukraine have access to reliable energy, which is essential for recovering from this crisis and building a sustainable future," Jaco Cilliers, the UNDP's Resident Representative in Ukraine, said.

The report notes that the proposed activities will focus on cities such as Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Odesa, where the need for efficient energy solutions is most urgent. 

Background: Belgium has previously provided €1 million for mine clearance activities in Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Belgiumenergywar
Advertisement:

Air-raid warning issued in several oblasts: explosions heard in Kyiv

Ukraine calls Mali's severance of diplomatic relations "short-sighted"

Ukrainian gymnast Illia Kovtun takes silver medal at 2024 Olympics

MEPs want to kick Hungary out of Schengen area after Budapest eased entry for Russians

Ukrainian forces destroy Su-34 and ammunition depot at Russian airfield of Morozovsk – Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Public support for reception of refugees from Ukraine in Latvia has significantly decreased

All News
Belgium
Zelenskyy congratulates Hungary on starting EU Council Presidency and thanks Belgium
Belgium's EU presidency calls for Hungary's voting rights in EU to be revoked
Belgium does not allow Ukraine to strike Russian territory with its weapons
RECENT NEWS
23:59
Air-raid warning issued in several oblasts: explosions heard in Kyiv
23:52
Russians used ballistic missiles to attack Kyiv: no damage reported
22:28
Russia asked US to convince Ukraine not to attack it on Russia's Navy Day – media – photo
22:18
Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups are already on outskirts of Toretsk
21:17
Children will be forcibly evacuated from part of Donetsk Oblast
20:58
Two people brought back to Ukraine-controlled territory from occupied Luhansk Oblast
20:28
Three people injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast
20:10
Dry port will be built in Vinnytsia for US$15 million
19:38
It's important for commanders to have direct contact with line of contact – Zelenskyy – video
18:59
"I miss you all": Limp Bizkit's lead singer sends message to his Russian fans
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: