Belgium invests €9 million in green energy recovery for Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa

The Belgian government and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have signed a €9 million financing agreement for green energy recovery in Ukraine.

Source: a report by UNDP in Ukraine

Details: "This investment from Belgium is a crucial step towards revitalizing Ukraine's energy sector and strengthening its resilience.

Together, we aim to ensure that the people of Ukraine have access to reliable energy, which is essential for recovering from this crisis and building a sustainable future," Jaco Cilliers, the UNDP's Resident Representative in Ukraine, said.

The report notes that the proposed activities will focus on cities such as Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Odesa, where the need for efficient energy solutions is most urgent.

Background: Belgium has previously provided €1 million for mine clearance activities in Ukraine.

