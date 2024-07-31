All Sections
"The most terrible thing is to respond to a call from your own home": firefighter's wife killed in Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast – video

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 31 July 2024, 16:55
The most terrible thing is to respond to a call from your own home: firefighter's wife killed in Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast – video
The State Emergency Service worker was called out to his own house after the Russian attack Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

A firefighter who arrived to put out a fire following a massive Russian attack on the village of Velykyi Burluk in Kharkiv Oblast found himself standing at the ruins of his own house. Russian guided aerial bombs had struck houses and caused a fire to break out in an apartment building during the attack on 31 July.

Source: press service of the State Emergency Service

Details: The firefighter's 37-year-old wife was killed during the bombardment, and his ten-year-old son was hospitalised with serious burns. Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, said the child is in a moderate condition following the impact of the guided bomb on the village.

"The most terrible thing for rescue workers is responding to a call from their own home," the State Emergency Service added.

Russian aircraft attacked a residential area in the villages of Velykyi Burluk and Horiane in Kharkiv's Kupiansk district at around 10:10. Russian guided aerial bombs caused fires to break out in an apartment building, two garages and a utility building covering an area of around 550 sq. m.

Thirteen State Emergency Service personnel and three appliances arrived to deal with the aftermath of the Russian attack.

Earlier, it was reported that rescue workers had found a cat amidst the ruins of a house destroyed by a Russian missile in Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast.

Subjects: casualtiesKharkiv Oblastattack
