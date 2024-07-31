Woman killed, her 10-year-old son injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast

Russian forces have struck the village of Velykyi Burluk in Kharkiv Oblast with guided aerial bombs (KABs), claiming the life of a woman and leaving her 10-year-old son injured.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote from the Prosecutor's office: "According to the investigation, the Russian Armed Forces carried out an airstrike on the village of Horiane in Kupyansk district, on 31 July at around 10:30."

Stock photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: It is noted that the 10-year-old son of the deceased woman suffered burn injuries and has been taken to hospital. Emergency services are currently dealing with the aftermath of the attack.

A residential building was on fire due to the attack. Another house at a different address was damaged.

Emergency services are currently working to deal with the aftermath. Law enforcement officers have launched a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war accompanied with premeditated murder.

Background: On the morning of 30 July, Russian forces targeted the town of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast, leaving one civilian injured.

