Woman killed, her 10-year-old son injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 31 July 2024, 11:54
Stock photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Russian forces have struck the village of Velykyi Burluk in Kharkiv Oblast with guided aerial bombs (KABs), claiming the life of a woman and leaving her 10-year-old son injured.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration,  Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office 

Quote from the Prosecutor's office: "According to the investigation, the Russian Armed Forces carried out an airstrike on the village of Horiane in Kupyansk district, on 31 July at around 10:30."

Details: It is noted that the 10-year-old son of the deceased woman suffered burn injuries and has been taken to hospital. Emergency services are currently dealing with the aftermath of the attack.

 
A residential building was on fire due to the attack. Another house at a different address was damaged.

 
Emergency services are currently working to deal with the aftermath. Law enforcement officers have launched a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war accompanied with premeditated murder.

Background: On the morning of 30 July, Russian forces targeted the town of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast, leaving one civilian injured.

