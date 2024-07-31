Russians strike Chasiv Yar, Lyman and Mykolaivka in Donetsk Oblast, injuring four civilians

The aftermath of an attack on the town of Chasiv Yar. Stock photo: Ukrainska Pravda

The Russian occupying forces continued their attacks on Donetsk Oblast on 31 July, injuring four civilians.

Source: Anastasiia Miedviedieva, spokesperson for Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office, in a comment for Ukrainska Pravda

Details: On 31 July, the Russians attacked the town of Chasiv Yar, likely using a Grad multiple-launch rocket system. A 75-year-old pensioner was in one of the houses as it was hit. She was taken to hospital with shrapnel wounds.

In addition to this, the Russians launched an airstrike on the village of Mykolaivka in Novohrodivka hromada in Donetsk Oblast [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]. They are thought to have deployed a UMPB D-30 SN unified multi-purpose glide bomb. Two local residents in adjacent homes, a 45-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman, were injured in the strike. They received blast injuries, shrapnel wounds and lacerations.

The town of Lyman was also attacked by the Russians. Early reports say that Russian troops struck this settlement with a guided aerial bomb. A 45-year-old man was injured.

Quote: "Private households and apartment buildings were damaged in these settlements. Pre-trial investigations have been initiated based on the aforementioned facts under Article 438.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violating the laws and customs of war)."

