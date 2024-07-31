All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy believes it is not best to recapture all territories with people and weapons

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 31 July 2024, 20:31
Zelenskyy believes it is not best to recapture all territories with people and weapons
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that recapturing anything through armed means and human resources is unnecessary, claiming it can be done diplomatically.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with LeMonde 

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy was asked whether the President's Office is currently discussing the possibility of ceding territory for the purpose of a long-term and just peace.

Quote: "You must understand that any issue concerning Ukraine's territorial integrity cannot be resolved by the president, any other person in the world, or all of the world's presidents without the Ukrainian people. It is impossible. This goes against Ukraine's Constitution. As a result, this is an internal question that only we can answer. However, this concern will only be examined if it is raised publicly.

Someone recently asked me: ‘How do you like the idea that Ukraine gives up its territories and instead gets something in return – some security guarantees, maybe NATO membership, maybe the EU, etc.?’ So there could be a lot of similar messages, but you should be aware that no one has officially offered anything of that sort to Ukraine. Ukraine will never give up its territory. The authorities have no official right to hand away their territories. Because this violates Ukraine's Constitution."

Advertisement:

Details: According to Zelenskyy, in order for Ukraine to cede territories, it is necessary that the Ukrainian people wish this in the event of a referendum.

Quote: "I'll be honest: this is not the best solution since we're dealing with Putin. Taking some of our territory will surely be a victory for him. However, after some time, and if the war has been frozen, he can return and do it again. So this is a pretty difficult question.

I feel that not all territories should be regained by hand or with weapons. I believe this will take a long time and involve a significant number of people. And I think this is a bad thing. As a result, I believe we might retake our territories diplomatically. It was for this that we created the Peace Formula. So we can use political pressure from the entire world against Putin."

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Zelenskyywar
Advertisement:

Air-raid warning issued in several oblasts: explosions heard in Kyiv

Ukraine calls Mali's severance of diplomatic relations "short-sighted"

Ukrainian gymnast Illia Kovtun takes silver medal at 2024 Olympics

MEPs want to kick Hungary out of Schengen area after Budapest eased entry for Russians

Ukrainian forces destroy Su-34 and ammunition depot at Russian airfield of Morozovsk – Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Public support for reception of refugees from Ukraine in Latvia has significantly decreased

All News
Zelenskyy
Time reports about "uneasy" relations between Kamala Harris and Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy: If world wants Russia at second Peace Summit, we cannot be against it
Zelenskyy signs law allowing for suspension of external debt payments
RECENT NEWS
23:59
Air-raid warning issued in several oblasts: explosions heard in Kyiv
23:52
Russians used ballistic missiles to attack Kyiv: no damage reported
22:28
Russia asked US to convince Ukraine not to attack it on Russia's Navy Day – media – photo
22:18
Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups are already on outskirts of Toretsk
21:17
Children will be forcibly evacuated from part of Donetsk Oblast
20:58
Two people brought back to Ukraine-controlled territory from occupied Luhansk Oblast
20:28
Three people injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast
20:10
Dry port will be built in Vinnytsia for US$15 million
19:38
It's important for commanders to have direct contact with line of contact – Zelenskyy – video
18:59
"I miss you all": Limp Bizkit's lead singer sends message to his Russian fans
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: