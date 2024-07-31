Zelenskyy believes it is not best to recapture all territories with people and weapons

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that recapturing anything through armed means and human resources is unnecessary, claiming it can be done diplomatically.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with LeMonde

Details: Zelenskyy was asked whether the President's Office is currently discussing the possibility of ceding territory for the purpose of a long-term and just peace.

Quote: "You must understand that any issue concerning Ukraine's territorial integrity cannot be resolved by the president, any other person in the world, or all of the world's presidents without the Ukrainian people. It is impossible. This goes against Ukraine's Constitution. As a result, this is an internal question that only we can answer. However, this concern will only be examined if it is raised publicly.

Someone recently asked me: ‘How do you like the idea that Ukraine gives up its territories and instead gets something in return – some security guarantees, maybe NATO membership, maybe the EU, etc.?’ So there could be a lot of similar messages, but you should be aware that no one has officially offered anything of that sort to Ukraine. Ukraine will never give up its territory. The authorities have no official right to hand away their territories. Because this violates Ukraine's Constitution."

Details: According to Zelenskyy, in order for Ukraine to cede territories, it is necessary that the Ukrainian people wish this in the event of a referendum.

Quote: "I'll be honest: this is not the best solution since we're dealing with Putin. Taking some of our territory will surely be a victory for him. However, after some time, and if the war has been frozen, he can return and do it again. So this is a pretty difficult question.

I feel that not all territories should be regained by hand or with weapons. I believe this will take a long time and involve a significant number of people. And I think this is a bad thing. As a result, I believe we might retake our territories diplomatically. It was for this that we created the Peace Formula. So we can use political pressure from the entire world against Putin."

