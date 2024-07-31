All Sections
Man injured in Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 31 July 2024, 22:26
Man injured in Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Russian army attacked border territories and settlements of Sumy Oblast 28 times on 31 July, injuring a local resident.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "During the day, the Russians launched 28 attacks on the border territories and settlements of Sumy Oblast. In total, 108 explosions were documented. Khotin, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Nova Sloboda, Shalyhyne and Seredyna-Buda hromadas have been bombarded. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Krasnopillia hromada: FPV drones attacked from the territory of the Russian Federation (4 explosions), shelling with grenade launchers (12 explosions), mortars (5 explosions), artillery (2 explosions), and the launch of unguided aerial missiles (4 explosions).

Nova Sloboda hromada: an attack by FPV drones was recorded (five explosions). A local resident was injured as a result of the attack. Mortar attacks were also launched (11 explosions)."

Details: Russia struck Bilopillia hromada from artillery (18 explosions), mortars (4 explosions) and launched strikes using FPV drones (2 explosions).

Seredyna-Buda hromada was struck with FPV drones (3 explosions).

Yunakivka hromada was attacked by UAVs (1 explosion) and FPV drones (2 explosions).

Shalyhyne hromada was struck by the Russians from grenade launchers (25 explosions) and mortars (2 explosions). Explosives were also dropped from UAVs (2 explosions).

The Russians dropped 6 mines on Khotin hromada.

