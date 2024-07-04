Putin on Trump's proposal to quickly end war in Ukraine: Russia supports it

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has said that he takes seriously US presidential hopeful Donald Trump’s offer to quickly end the war in Ukraine.

Source: Vladimir Putin in a comment to journalists, as cited by Russian Interfax and reported by European Pravda

Details: Putin said he was not familiar with the details of Trump’s proposal regarding ending the war in Ukraine but does take it "seriously".

"The fact that Mr Trump, as a presidential candidate, is saying that he is ready and wants to stop the war in Ukraine, we are taking it entirely seriously," Putin said.

He also said that he was "obviously not familiar with the possible proposals" and how Trump plans to achieve peace in Ukraine.

Putin said that Trump’s exact proposals are the "key issue".

"I have no doubt that he is speaking about this sincerely, and we support this," the Russian leader said.

Background:

Former US President Donald Trump, who will face current President Joe Biden in the November elections, has repeatedly claimed that he is capable of ending the war in Ukraine even before the inauguration in January. However, he has never publicly explained how he intends to do so.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Donald Trump should reveal his strategy for a rapid conclusion to the war with Russia today, assuming he has one.

Politico has reported that the Trump administration is seriously considering making a "deal with the Kremlin" to end the Russian-Ukrainian war, which would entail denying Ukraine and Georgia NATO membership and Ukraine making territorial concessions.

