All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Putin on Trump's proposal to quickly end war in Ukraine: Russia supports it

Khrystyna Bondarieva Thursday, 4 July 2024, 21:18
Putin on Trump's proposal to quickly end war in Ukraine: Russia supports it
Vladimir Putin. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has said that he takes seriously US presidential hopeful Donald Trump’s offer to quickly end the war in Ukraine.

Source: Vladimir Putin in a comment to journalists, as cited by Russian Interfax and reported by European Pravda

Details: Putin said he was not familiar with the details of Trump’s proposal regarding ending the war in Ukraine but does take it "seriously".

Advertisement:

"The fact that Mr Trump, as a presidential candidate, is saying that he is ready and wants to stop the war in Ukraine, we are taking it entirely seriously," Putin said.

He also said that he was "obviously not familiar with the possible proposals" and how Trump plans to achieve peace in Ukraine.

Putin said that Trump’s exact proposals are the "key issue".

Advertisement:

"I have no doubt that he is speaking about this sincerely, and we support this," the Russian leader said.

Background

  • Former US President Donald Trump, who will face current President Joe Biden in the November elections, has repeatedly claimed that he is capable of ending the war in Ukraine even before the inauguration in January. However, he has never publicly explained how he intends to do so.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Donald Trump should reveal his strategy for a rapid conclusion to the war with Russia today, assuming he has one.
  • Politico has reported that the Trump administration is seriously considering making a "deal with the Kremlin" to end the Russian-Ukrainian war, which would entail denying Ukraine and Georgia NATO membership and Ukraine making territorial concessions.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: PutinTrump
Advertisement:

US provides US$2 billion to Poland for purchase of F-35s, Patriot systems and Abrams tanks

Russia seeks to shift blame for attack on Okhmatdyt children's hospital – ISW

Biden reacts to Russian missile strike on Ukraine: strengthening air defence and meeting with Zelenskyy

White House condemns Russian attacks on Okhmatdyt children's hospital and vows strong signals to Putin this week

Orbán sends EU cynical letter about "peace for Ukraine" after meeting Putin

updatedLarge-scale Russian attack on Ukraine: 37 people killed, 170 injured

All News
Putin
European Council President on Orbán’s visit to Russia: He has no EU mandate
Orbán travels to Moscow after visiting Kyiv
Putin says he will not cease fire in Ukraine: peace through mediators and Ukrainian Parliament not good enough for him
RECENT NEWS
08:30
Russia reports drone attack: flights restricted at two airports
08:15
NATO summit draft resolution highlights irreversibility of Ukraine's accession – CNN
07:51
Russian missile strike on Kyiv: number of casualties rises to 117, body of child retrieved from rubble – photos
07:28
Russia loses 1,120 soldiers and 49 artillery systems over past 24 hours
07:13
Ukrainian Defence Ministry deepens cooperation in space intelligence with leading company ICEYE
06:25
Oil depot on fire in Russia's Volgograd Oblast because of UAV attack – video
05:55
US provides US$2 billion to Poland for purchase of F-35s, Patriot systems and Abrams tanks
05:21
UN Secretary-General condemns Russia's large-scale missile attack on Ukrainian cities
04:21
Russia seeks to shift blame for attack on Okhmatdyt children's hospital – ISW
03:29
Explosions rock Russia's Rostov Oblast; power substation on fire – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: