All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Orbán travels to Moscow after visiting Kyiv

Khrystyna Bondarieva , OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 4 July 2024, 18:25
Orbán travels to Moscow after visiting Kyiv
Viktor Orbán and Vladimir Putin. Stock photo: Getty Images

Just days after visiting Kyiv, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is about to visit Moscow.

Source: Szabolcs Panyi, journalist of VSquare and Direkt36 who covers Central and Eastern Europe, with reference to sources, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Panyi noted that Viktor Orbán will travel to Moscow on 5 July, just a few days after visiting Kyiv and proposing to Ukraine a truce that would be beneficial to Russia.

Advertisement:

According to Panyi, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, who was not part of Orbán’s group in Kyiv and is regarded as a pro-Russian official, will also visit Russia.

Meanwhile, the head of Hungary's Prime Minister's Press Service announced that Orbán will attend the Organisation of Turkic States summit in Azerbaijan on 5 and 6 July.

Orbán last saw Putin in Beijing in October, at the Belt and Road Forum, where he was the only EU politician present.

Advertisement:

The current meeting differs in that Hungary formally took over as head of the European Union's Council on 1 July. This entails that Orbán will meet with Putin as head of the EU Council Presidency. 

Hungarian media emphasise that such a meeting, as well as his trip to Kyiv, are preceded by extensive planning, so Orbán may have known he would be visiting Putin this week while negotiating with Zelenskyy. It's unclear whether he discussed his plans with the Ukrainian president or not.

At the talks in Kyiv, Orbán promoted the idea of an urgent truce with Russia, which is in all pro-Russian "peace plans", but did not insist on it.

According to the Hungarian Prime Minister, Zelenskyy expressed misgivings about the logic of Orbán’s idea and does not support it, citing Ukraine's lacklustre experience in negotiating peace with Russia.

As previously reported, Hungary's Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó had a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, while Orbán was meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. 

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: OrbanPutin
Advertisement:

US provides US$2 billion to Poland for purchase of F-35s, Patriot systems and Abrams tanks

Russia seeks to shift blame for attack on Okhmatdyt children's hospital – ISW

Biden reacts to Russian missile strike on Ukraine: strengthening air defence and meeting with Zelenskyy

White House condemns Russian attacks on Okhmatdyt children's hospital and vows strong signals to Putin this week

Orbán sends EU cynical letter about "peace for Ukraine" after meeting Putin

updatedLarge-scale Russian attack on Ukraine: 37 people killed, 170 injured

All News
Orban
Zelenskyy comments on Orbán's ceasefire proposal
Orbán confirms to pro-Putin journalist that Zelenskyy did not back his "peace plan"
Hungarian Foreign Minister spoke to Russian counterpart while Orban was in Kyiv
RECENT NEWS
08:30
Russia reports drone attack: flights restricted at two airports
08:15
NATO summit draft resolution highlights irreversibility of Ukraine's accession – CNN
07:51
Russian missile strike on Kyiv: number of casualties rises to 117, body of child retrieved from rubble – photos
07:28
Russia loses 1,120 soldiers and 49 artillery systems over past 24 hours
07:13
Ukrainian Defence Ministry deepens cooperation in space intelligence with leading company ICEYE
06:25
Oil depot on fire in Russia's Volgograd Oblast because of UAV attack – video
05:55
US provides US$2 billion to Poland for purchase of F-35s, Patriot systems and Abrams tanks
05:21
UN Secretary-General condemns Russia's large-scale missile attack on Ukrainian cities
04:21
Russia seeks to shift blame for attack on Okhmatdyt children's hospital – ISW
03:29
Explosions rock Russia's Rostov Oblast; power substation on fire – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: