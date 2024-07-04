Putin says he will not cease fire in Ukraine: peace through mediators and Ukrainian Parliament not good enough for him

Russian Ruler Vladimir Putin has said that Russian forces will not cease fire in Ukraine because the Kremlin leader seems unsure that Ukraine will do the same, and also considers it "pointless" to turn to the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) to negotiate, while he is not satisfied with mediators either.

Source: Russian propaganda outlets RIA Novosti and TASS

Quote from Putin: "We need to ensure that the other side agrees to take steps that are irreversible and acceptable to the Russian Federation. A ceasefire is impossible without reaching this agreement."

Details: He said that "Russia cannot agree to a ceasefire with Ukraine because it is not sure of Kyiv's reciprocal actions".

Putin began to lie about the alleged agreements to withdraw Russian troops from Kyiv in 2022, saying that "there were no reciprocal steps from Ukraine". The Kremlin leader did not specify what steps he was talking about.

Putin said that he seems to have been deceived again because "all the agreements reached in Istanbul (related to the withdrawal of troops) were thrown into the trash".

Putin also said that he "considers it pointless to appeal directly to the Verkhovna Rada", as most of its members are subordinate to what the ruler of Russia believes to be the illegal authorities in Ukraine.

"All powers should be transferred to the Rada, but it does not assume these powers. Therefore, of course, we can appeal, (but) based on the practical situation and what is happening in real life, it is more or less pointless," Putin complained.

In addition, Putin said he did not want to negotiate through intermediaries. "We have always been in favour of negotiations; you know this very well; we have never abandoned them. The only question is that it seems unlikely to end the conflict (the war in Ukraine - ed.) with the help of intermediaries and only through them," Putin said.

Previously:

During talks with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on 2 July, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán proposed an urgent truce, which is part of all pro-Russian "peace plans", but did not insist on it.

Putin also claimed that since President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's five-year term of office has expired and no new elections are being held, power in Ukraine should allegedly pass into the hands of the parliament and its chairman, Ruslan Stefanchuk.

Background:

On 14 June, Putin made up new "conditions for the start of peace talks": Ukrainian troops must withdraw from all four Ukrainian oblasts (Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Donetsk and Luhansk), and Kyiv must declare that it has no plans to join NATO.

US presidential candidate Donald Trump said during a debate with current US President Joe Biden that the proposals put forward by Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin as conditions for ending the war against Ukraine waged by Russia are "not acceptable".

On 30 June, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he currently sees only one model for negotiations with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin: a tripartite agreement with mediators, as utilised on the grain corridor.

