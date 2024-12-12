Russian Defence Ministry software designer involved in developing new drones was killed in Ukrainian intelligence operation – UP sources

Mikhail Shatsky, the deputy general designer and head of the software department at the Moscow Research and Design Bureau Mars, has been killed in a special operation conducted by Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) in Moscow Oblast.

Source: reports on Russian social media; Russian news outlet avia.pro; Ukrainska Pravda sources in Ukraine’s security services

Details: According to the Russkie Medvedi ("Russian Bears") group on the VKontakte social network, Mikhail Shatsky was shot dead by an assassin in the Kuzminki Forest Park near Kotelniki, Moscow Oblast.

Mikhail Shatsky killed in a special operation by DIU Photo: Russian social media

Media reports suggest that Mikhail Shatsky was a leading designer involved in upgrading Kh-59 cruise missiles to the Kh-69 level and developing new drones.

An Ukrainska Pravda source has confirmed Shatsky's assassination. The source said it was a special operation carried out by DIU.

The Mars Design Bureau, where Shatsky worked, specialises in the development of on-board automatic control and navigation systems for aircraft and spacecraft. Since December 2017, the bureau has been part of Rosatom, a Russian nuclear corporation.

