All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

NATO secretary general says losses in Russia's war against Ukraine exceed 1 million people

Khrystyna Bondarieva , VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 12 December 2024, 18:25
NATO secretary general says losses in Russia's war against Ukraine exceed 1 million people
Mark Rutte. Photo: Getty Images

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has said that the number of people killed and wounded in the Russo-Ukrainian war since February 2022 has exceeded one million.

Source: Rutte in a speech in Brussels on 12 December, quoted by European Pravda

Details: The NATO secretary general stressed that the war in Ukraine causes more destruction and deaths every day.

Advertisement:

"Every week, there are over 10,000 killed or wounded on all sides in Ukraine. Over one million casualties since February 2022. Putin is trying to wipe Ukraine off the map," the NATO secretary general said. 

He specified that Russia's losses have reached 700,000 people.

"The front is moving in the wrong direction very slowly at a high cost for the Russians. They have already lost 700,000 people [killed] or wounded. This month is again a record month in terms of the amount of casualties," Rutte said.

Advertisement:

He noted that Putin's aggression is far from a new pattern, but NATO allies have been unresponsive for too long.

Rutte also warned that the Alliance is unprepared for the threats it will face from Russia in the coming years and called for a shift to a wartime mindset with much more spending on defence.

Background

  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently released figures showing that 43,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed and 370,000 wounded since 24 February 2022.
  • According to Zelenskyy, Russia has lost over 750,000 people: 198,000 killed and more than 550,000 wounded.

Support UP or become our patron!

NATOwarCasualties
Advertisement:

Trump team criticises killing of Russian general in Moscow

Zelenskyy: Ukraine does not yet have the strength to liberate Crimea and Donbas

Priest of Moscow-backed church praised Putin and Russian occupiers, Ukraine's Security Service finds – photos

Czech Senate recognises Crimean Tatars' deportation as act of genocide – photos, video

Gambling watchdog chief detained over support for Russian online casino – Ukraine's Bureau of Investigation, photos

Zelenskyy: No world leader has the right to negotiate with Putin on behalf of Ukraine

All News
NATO
There's a small problem in discussions on peace deal for Ukraine – NATO secretary general
Idea of deploying peacekeepers in Ukraine discussed by 5-8 states, but there is no specifics
Zelenskyy: NATO invitation should cover all of Ukraine's territory
RECENT NEWS
22:36
World Bank allocates first instalment of US loan to Ukraine involving proceeds from frozen Russian assets
22:18
Trump's special Ukraine envoy believes Kyiv and Moscow are ready for talks
21:38
Rutte and Zelenskyy say Ukraine's position and economy to be discussed in Brussels
21:29
US targets individuals and companies involved in constructing Russia's Nord Stream 2 with new sanctions
21:08
Starmer and Trump discuss support for Ukraine
20:39
EXPLAINERWhat should drive Ukraine for effective EU accession
20:31
NATO secretary general reveals details of informal meeting with leaders, including Zelenskyy
20:28
Trump team criticises killing of Russian general in Moscow
20:08
Acting Bulgarian PM won't sign Kyiv-Sofia security agreement without parliamentary approval
19:57
Russians buying up assets of liquidated Russian banks in Ukraine despite de facto ban – media
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: