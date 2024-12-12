All Sections
Trump supports deployment of European troops in Ukraine to oversee ceasefire – WSJ

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykThursday, 12 December 2024, 21:08
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US President-elect Donald Trump stated at a meeting in Paris on 7 December that Europe would have to shoulder the primary burden of supporting Ukraine and managing a future ceasefire 

Source: European Pravda, citing The Wall Street Journal

Details:  Sources close to the WSJ said that during discussions with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Emmanuel Macron, Trump  reportedly said that he does not support Ukraine’s NATO membership but wants to see a "strong, well-armed Ukraine" following any cessation of hostilities.

The US president-elect added that Europe should take the lead in protecting and supporting Ukraine. He advocated for European troops to oversee a ceasefire in Ukraine while ruling out the presence of US forces in the country, the article writes.

Additionally, the WSJ noted that Trump urged Europeans to do more to pressure China to push Russia to end the full-scale invasion. Leaders also discussed the possibility of using tariffs against Beijing in this context.

Trump’s team told WSJ that the president-elect currently lacks a concrete plan for Ukraine. Key decisions will be made after forming a national security team and conducting further negotiations with allies – and potentially with Vladimir Putin.

Background:

  • The idea of deploying European troops in Ukraine was first publicly floated by French President Emmanuel Macron in early 2024.
  • Following Trump’s election victory in the US, discussions around this proposal have intensified and were reportedly a key topic during Macron’s recent visit to Poland.
  • At the Paris meeting on 7 December, Zelenskyy and Macron attempted to convey to Trump their vision for achieving sustainable peace in Ukraine, though no specific details were discussed.

