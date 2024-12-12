Russia negotiating with Syria's new government to retain two military bases – Bloomberg, photo

Russia is reportedly nearing an agreement with Syria's new leadership to retain its bases at the naval port of Tartus and the Khmeimim airbase.

Source: Bloomberg

Details: Anonymous sources in Moscow, Europe and the Middle East stated that negotiations are underway to ensure Russian troops remain at the naval port in Tartus and the Khmeimim airbase.

The naval base is Russia’s only hub in the Mediterranean, while the airbase supports Russian operations in Africa.

Quote from Russian source: "The Defence Ministry in Moscow believes it has an informal understanding with Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), the former al-Qaeda offshoot that led the offensive to oust Assad, that it can stay at the Syrian bases."

The source cautioned that the situation could change amid instability in Syria.

Russian naval base in Tartus Photo: Maxar Technologies

More details: The information could not be immediately verified with representatives of Syria's transitional government.

The collapse of Bashar al-Assad's regime in Syria has effectively undermined the 49-year lease for the bases, which Russia secured in 2017, two years after Putin deployed troops to support Assad’s forces.

Background:

Assad’s regime ruled Syria for 24 years before collapsing, following a 12-day offensive led by rebel forces spearheaded by the Islamist militant group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (Levant Liberation Organisation). The offensive ended with the capture of Damascus, the country’s capital, on 8 December.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported that losing military bases in Syria could severely impact the Kremlin’s ability to conduct operations in Africa. It would weaken Russia’s position in Libya and sub-Saharan countries and undermine its influence on authoritarian regimes in Africa.

Russian state agencies TASS and RIA Novosti reported that deposed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his family are in Moscow, where Russia has granted them asylum.

Dmitry Peskov, spokesperson for the Russian ruler, stated on 9 December that the Kremlin is attempting to establish contact in Syria with parties capable of ensuring the security of the military bases.

On 10 December, Ukrainian intelligence reported that Russian forces were using ships and military transport aircraft to load troops, weapons and equipment, returning them from Syria to Russia.

