Trump said in November that he strongly opposes US missile strikes deep into Russia

US President-elect Donald Trump does not understand why Washington allowed Ukraine to strike deep into Russia with US missiles.

Details: At the end of November, Donald Trump gave a 65-minute interview, excerpts from which Time published on 12 December.

Trump criticised Kyiv for launching US-made missiles into Russian territory.

Quote from Trump: "I disagree very vehemently with sending missiles hundreds of miles into Russia. Why are we doing that?"

The US President-elect also repeated that he wants to stop the Russia-Ukraine war because the deaths of so many people are ridiculous.

Background:

Florida Congressman Michael Waltz, Donald Trump's National Security Adviser, said in November that allowing Ukraine to use ATACMS missiles to strike Russian territory threatens to escalate the war further.

Trump believes that the situation in the Middle East is not as complicated as in Ukraine.

