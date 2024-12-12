Trump said in November that he strongly opposes US missile strikes deep into Russia
Thursday, 12 December 2024, 15:58
US President-elect Donald Trump does not understand why Washington allowed Ukraine to strike deep into Russia with US missiles.
Source: European Pravda, citing Time, which recognised Trump as the Person of the Year
Details: At the end of November, Donald Trump gave a 65-minute interview, excerpts from which Time published on 12 December.
Trump criticised Kyiv for launching US-made missiles into Russian territory.
Quote from Trump: "I disagree very vehemently with sending missiles hundreds of miles into Russia. Why are we doing that?"
The US President-elect also repeated that he wants to stop the Russia-Ukraine war because the deaths of so many people are ridiculous.
Background:
- Florida Congressman Michael Waltz, Donald Trump's National Security Adviser, said in November that allowing Ukraine to use ATACMS missiles to strike Russian territory threatens to escalate the war further.
- Trump believes that the situation in the Middle East is not as complicated as in Ukraine.
