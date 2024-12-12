All Sections
Trump said in November that he strongly opposes US missile strikes deep into Russia

Khrystyna Bondarieva , VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 12 December 2024, 15:58
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US President-elect Donald Trump does not understand why Washington allowed Ukraine to strike deep into Russia with US missiles.

Source: European Pravda, citing Time, which recognised Trump as the Person of the Year

Details: At the end of November, Donald Trump gave a 65-minute interview, excerpts from which Time published on 12 December.

Trump criticised Kyiv for launching US-made missiles into Russian territory. 

Quote from Trump: "I disagree very vehemently with sending missiles hundreds of miles into Russia. Why are we doing that?"

The US President-elect also repeated that he wants to stop the Russia-Ukraine war because the deaths of so many people are ridiculous.

Background: 

  • Florida Congressman Michael Waltz, Donald Trump's National Security Adviser, said in November that allowing Ukraine to use ATACMS missiles to strike Russian territory threatens to escalate the war further.
  • Trump believes that the situation in the Middle East is not as complicated as in Ukraine.

Trumpwaraid for Ukraine
