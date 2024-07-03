Explosions heard in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Dnipro and Kherson as Russia launches missile and drone attack – photos

Ukraine’s Air Force has reported a missile and drone attack on the left bank of the river Dnipro and the south of Ukraine. Media reports have indicated that explosions had been heard in the cities of Dnipro, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force; Suspilne; Rehina Kharchenko, Secretary of Zaporizhzhia City Council; alerts.in.ua

Details: Initially, the Air Force reported the movement of two groups of Russian attack UAVs: one from Kirovohrad Oblast and the other from Kherson Oblast. The Russian drones were heading toward Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Quote from Air Force: "Dnipro - there is a group of attack UAVs approaching the city from the west! A missile towards Dnipro!"

Details: Later, Suspilne wrote that explosions had been heard in Kherson and Dnipro.

Explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia, too.

Quote from Zaporizhzhia City Council Secretary Rehina Kharchenko: "An explosion has been heard in the city! Stay in safe places!"

She later clarified that "the explosion was outside [the city of] Zaporizhzhia".

The Air Force also mentioned a "fast-moving target" passing through Kharkiv Oblast toward Poltava Oblast.

An air-raid warning has been issued in Ukraine’s east and south.

Updated: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne later reported that one of the shopping centres in Dnipro had been damaged in the explosions.

Photo: Suspilne

Photo: Suspilne

