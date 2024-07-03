All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Explosions heard in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Dnipro and Kherson as Russia launches missile and drone attack – photos

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 3 July 2024, 09:19
Explosions heard in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Dnipro and Kherson as Russia launches missile and drone attack – photos
Screenshot: alerts.in.ua map

Ukraine’s Air Force has reported a missile and drone attack on the left bank of the river Dnipro and the south of Ukraine. Media reports have indicated that explosions had been heard in the cities of Dnipro, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force; Suspilne; Rehina Kharchenko, Secretary of Zaporizhzhia City Council; alerts.in.ua

Details: Initially, the Air Force reported the movement of two groups of Russian attack UAVs: one from Kirovohrad Oblast and the other from Kherson Oblast. The Russian drones were heading toward Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Advertisement:

Quote from Air Force: "Dnipro - there is a group of attack UAVs approaching the city from the west! A missile towards Dnipro!"

Details: Later, Suspilne wrote that explosions had been heard in Kherson and Dnipro.

Explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia, too.

Advertisement:

Quote from Zaporizhzhia City Council Secretary Rehina Kharchenko: "An explosion has been heard in the city! Stay in safe places!"

She later clarified that "the explosion was outside [the city of] Zaporizhzhia". 

The Air Force also mentioned a "fast-moving target" passing through Kharkiv Oblast toward Poltava Oblast.

An air-raid warning has been issued in Ukraine’s east and south.

Updated: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne later reported that one of the shopping centres in Dnipro had been damaged in the explosions. 

 
Photo: Suspilne
 
Photo: Suspilne

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Ukraine's Air Forceair-raid warningDniproKherson
Advertisement:

US provides US$2 billion to Poland for purchase of F-35s, Patriot systems and Abrams tanks

Russia seeks to shift blame for attack on Okhmatdyt children's hospital – ISW

Biden reacts to Russian missile strike on Ukraine: strengthening air defence and meeting with Zelenskyy

White House condemns Russian attacks on Okhmatdyt children's hospital and vows strong signals to Putin this week

Orbán sends EU cynical letter about "peace for Ukraine" after meeting Putin

updatedLarge-scale Russian attack on Ukraine: 37 people killed, 170 injured

All News
Ukraine's Air Force
Russians attack Kyiv with 2 Iskander missiles on 30 June
Ukrainian defenders down all 10 Shahed attack drones Russia launched overnight
Russians strike Odesa Oblast with ballistics, causing fire – Ukrainian Air Force
RECENT NEWS
08:15
NATO summit draft resolution highlights irreversibility of Ukraine's accession – CNN
07:51
Russian missile strike on Kyiv: number of casualties rises to 117, body of child retrieved from rubble – photos
07:28
Russia loses 1,120 soldiers and 49 artillery systems over past 24 hours
07:13
Ukrainian Defence Ministry deepens cooperation in space intelligence with leading company ICEYE
06:25
Oil depot on fire in Russia's Volgograd Oblast because of UAV attack – video
05:55
US provides US$2 billion to Poland for purchase of F-35s, Patriot systems and Abrams tanks
05:21
UN Secretary-General condemns Russia's large-scale missile attack on Ukrainian cities
04:21
Russia seeks to shift blame for attack on Okhmatdyt children's hospital – ISW
03:29
Explosions rock Russia's Rostov Oblast; power substation on fire – video
02:20
Biden reacts to Russian missile strike on Ukraine: strengthening air defence and meeting with Zelenskyy
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: