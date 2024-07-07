Ukrainian Security Service drones destroy large ammunition storage point in Russia's Voronezh Oblast – UP sources, video

Smoke rising over the ammunition storage point in Russia’s Voronezh Oblast that was struck by Ukraine’s Security Service. Screenshot: video by Ukrainska Pravda sources

A major explosion occurred at a field ammunition storage point near the Russian village of Sergeyevka, Voronezh Oblast, on the night of 6-7 July, caused by drones operated by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU).

Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources in the SSU

Details: A source noted that the Russians had used the facility, which covered an area of 9,000 sq. m, to store surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles, shells for tanks and artillery, and boxes of small arms ammunition.

These weapons would have been delivered to the battlefield.

Local residents reported hearing explosions and detonations at night.

Quote from the source: "There is a high probability of sudden detonations at facilities of the Russian defence industry, which is working to supply the war against Ukraine, in the very near future."

Background: A fire has broken out in Russia’s Voronezh Oblast at a storage point containing explosives following a UAV attack, the Russian authorities have acknowledged.

