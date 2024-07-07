All Sections
Explosion at warehouse in Russia's Voronezh Oblast after drone attack – video

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 7 July 2024, 08:45
Explosion at warehouse in Russia's Voronezh Oblast after drone attack – video
Photo: social medias

A fire has broken out in Russia’s Voronezh Oblast at a warehouse containing explosives following a UAV attack, the Russian authorities have acknowledged.

Source: Voronezh Oblast Governor Aleksandr Gusev; Russia's Defence Ministry

Details: Gusev claimed that all the UAVs were downed, but their wreckage fell onto a warehouse containing "explosives". He did not specify the number of drones downed. 

People were warned that evacuation could be in order, and evacuation buses had already been prepared. Safety instructions are being given to the locals.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defence Ministry has not reported on the downing of UAVs over this oblast; it has, however, reported one downed airborne vehicle over Belgorod Oblast.

Subjects: Russia, drones
Russia
Russia loses another 1,150 soldiers and 40 artillery systems in one day
Russians steal another batch of Ukrainian grain from occupied Donetsk Oblast, Resistance Centre reports
US reacts to Orbán's trip to Moscow
