Explosion at warehouse in Russia's Voronezh Oblast after drone attack – video

A fire has broken out in Russia’s Voronezh Oblast at a warehouse containing explosives following a UAV attack, the Russian authorities have acknowledged.

Source: Voronezh Oblast Governor Aleksandr Gusev; Russia's Defence Ministry

Details: Gusev claimed that all the UAVs were downed, but their wreckage fell onto a warehouse containing "explosives". He did not specify the number of drones downed.

People were warned that evacuation could be in order, and evacuation buses had already been prepared. Safety instructions are being given to the locals.

У Воронезькій області детонує склад після удару БПЛА https://t.co/9nj0FvTfWi pic.twitter.com/dXBXEIxy9r — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) July 7, 2024

Meanwhile, the Russian Defence Ministry has not reported on the downing of UAVs over this oblast; it has, however, reported one downed airborne vehicle over Belgorod Oblast.

