All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians spend two days putting out fire at oil depot in Russia's Krasnodar Krai

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 7 July 2024, 11:57
Russians spend two days putting out fire at oil depot in Russia's Krasnodar Krai
An oil depot ablaze in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai. Photo: Screenshot

It took two days for Russian firefighters to put out a fire at an oil depot in the village of Leningradskaya after a drone attack on Kuban, Russia.

Source: Krasnodar Krai Regional Operational Centre

Details: It was only on Sunday morning, 7 July, that the fire at an oil depot in the rural locality of Leningradskaya was reported to have been extinguished.

Advertisement:

Local authorities reported that a UAV attack had caused a fuel tank to catch fire on the night of 5-6 July.

The Russians also reported a drone attack in the rural locality of Pavlovskaya, where a fuel storage tank burst into flames.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russiadronesoil
Advertisement:

Russia and Iran seek to deepen relations and cooperation – ISW

Orbán spoke out against Ukraine's accession at NATO summit – Bloomberg

Russian Shahed flies 350 km over Belarus – Belaruski Hajun

Ukraine could be invited to join NATO at any moment, says Deputy PM

Ukrainian defenders down 4 Shahed drones and 5th flies to Belarus

Zelenskyy expected in UK and Ireland next week – The Guardian

All News
Russia
Estonia to tighten control over cargo crossing border with Russia
Explosion at warehouse in Russia's Voronezh Oblast after drone attack – video
Russia loses another 1,150 soldiers and 40 artillery systems in one day
RECENT NEWS
07:26
150 Russian drones attacked Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 13 July
06:10
Russian forces bomb and fire missiles on Sumy Oblast
04:00
Russia and Iran seek to deepen relations and cooperation – ISW
00:50
Russian forces occupy Urozhaine, Donetsk Oblast – DeepState analysts
00:20
Explosions rock Dnipro
23:43
Russian attack on Budy, Kharkiv Oblast: number of casualties rises to 25, including 2 children
22:36
Russians kill married couple in Kherson Oblast
22:18
Russians kill 2 more people in Donetsk Oblast
20:57
Russians kill 2 people and injured 5 in Donetsk Oblast over day – photos
20:45
Girl loses arm as Russians attack Chornobaivka
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: