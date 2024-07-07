Russians spend two days putting out fire at oil depot in Russia's Krasnodar Krai
Sunday, 7 July 2024, 11:57
It took two days for Russian firefighters to put out a fire at an oil depot in the village of Leningradskaya after a drone attack on Kuban, Russia.
Source: Krasnodar Krai Regional Operational Centre
Details: It was only on Sunday morning, 7 July, that the fire at an oil depot in the rural locality of Leningradskaya was reported to have been extinguished.
Local authorities reported that a UAV attack had caused a fuel tank to catch fire on the night of 5-6 July.
The Russians also reported a drone attack in the rural locality of Pavlovskaya, where a fuel storage tank burst into flames.
