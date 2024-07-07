Armed Forces of Ukraine report 117 combat clashes on contact line, most of them on Pokrovsk front – General Staff

117 combat clashes were reported on the contact line on Sunday, with the most tense situation being on the Pokrovsk front. Russian forces became more active on the Lyman and Kurakhove fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 22:00 on 7 July

Details: Russian forces launched a missile attack on the territory of Ukraine with the use of 2 missiles and 68 air strikes, involving 90 combat aircraft. In addition, the Russians used 362 kamikaze drones and fired more than 2,700 times on Ukrainian positions and settlements.

On the Kharkiv front, the Russians attacked three times near the towns of Lyptsi, Starytsia and Vovchansk. Ukrainian defenders repelled all the assault actions.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians attacked Ukrainian positions in the areas of Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane and Stelmakhivka 10 times. Six of the Russian attacks were successfully repelled, and four more are ongoing.

The Russians intensified their actions on the Lyman front over the last day. Russian forces attacked 14 times near Nevske, Hrekivka, Makiivka and Terny. Ukrainian defence forces repelled 12 attacks, 2 more are ongoing. The losses of the Russians are being established.

On the Siversk front, the Russians tried to advance twice near Verkhniokamianske. All attempts to drive Ukrainian troops from their positions have failed.

Four unsuccessful Russian attacks took place on the Kramatorsk front. Ukrainian defenders managed to foil Russian plans near Kalynivka, Hryhorivka and Chasiv Yar.

Russian forces were most active on the Pokrovsk front on Sunday. Since the beginning of the day, they have attempted to penetrate Ukrainian defences 45 times near the settlements of New-York, Prohres, Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Kalynove, Lozuvatske, Novoselivka Persha and Yasnobrodivka. Nine combat clashes are still ongoing.

The Russians are suffering significant losses. 273 Russian military personnel were injured on this front on Sunday, 91 of them were killed, and an infantry fighting vehicle (BMP-1), a Su-25 aircraft and 2 Russian vehicles were destroyed. In addition, two more howitzers, a tank and a BMP-2 were damaged.

On the Kurakhove front, the Russians unsuccessfully attacked Ukrainian positions near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka and Kostiantynivka 17 times.

The Russians were unsuccessful on the Vremivka front. They conducted eight unsuccessful offensives near Vodiane, Kostiantynivka and Makarivka.

On the Orikhiv and Prydniprovske fronts, all Russian efforts to push Ukrainian units from their positions have also failed.



